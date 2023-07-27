WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently opened up about his former rival's serious health issue that almost killed him.

Hogan and Ric Flair have been dubbed by many fans as two of the greatest wrestlers in history. The duo ruled the world of pro wrestling back in the 80s while competing in their respective promotions.

Hulk Hogan has massive respect for Ric Flair and never shies away from praising him. In a recent interview with Theo Von, The Hulkster recalled The Nature Boy having a serious health issue a few years ago. He stated that Flair had a five percent chance of making it.

"The doctor pulled me, 'Sorry I was saying your buddy here has destroyed his body, the inside of some of his intestines were dying.' Because he's got a five percent chance of making it through the surgery. So he goes in, we wait. Jimmy Hart was with me. We waited. He comes out. He's still alive. His girl's crying. His daughter Ashley's crying. I'm sitting there holding his hand. He opens his eyes, he looks up and he goes, 'Hogan, get me a six-pack!'" [3:22-3:58]

Hulk Hogan considers Ric Flair the greatest of all time

Two years ago, Hogan had a chat with WWE. The Immortal One had nothing but praise for Ric Flair and called him the GOAT.

Check out his comments below:

"The guy who is my hero, and who I think is the greatest wrestler of all time, that’s Ric Flair. So I do appreciate the comment but I have a different opinion about who is the best wrestler and the greatest of all time, I have to go with Flair. It’s in his blood… he laid the groundwork. He raised the bar that no one has really been able to follow as far as work ethic." [H/T WWE]

Ric Flair wrestled his last match last year at the event titled "Ric Flair's Last Match." His last WWE match happened way back in 2009. It's safe to assume that Flair is done with pro wrestling at this point.

