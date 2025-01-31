Hulk Hogan is a "sell-out" with no integrity, ex-WWE creative director says

Hulk Hogan received loud boos when he attempted to cut a babyface promo on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. Debra Jaswaye, a WWE creative director between 1992 and 2005, recently gave her thoughts on the crowd's reaction to The Hulkster.

Hogan was WWE's top good guy in the 1980s and early 1990s. However, the former WWE Champion has divided opinion in recent years after audio leaked of him using racial slurs. He also received backlash in 2024 for supporting Donald Trump's United States presidential campaign.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Jaswaye said she is not surprised to see fans turning against Hogan:

"To see Hogan and see him get that cr*ppy reception, I think the fans have spoken. I think he's really fallen out of grace with a lot of people because I think he just became a bit of a sell-out. Not a bit of a sell-out, he's a sell-out. I just don't think he's ever been one that people can use the word integrity when you talk about Hulk Hogan." [5:32 – 5:55]

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Hogan appeared on RAW to promote WWE's partnership with his Real American Beer brand. He was supposed to make another WWE appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 but missed the show due to family commitments.

Debra Jaswaye criticizes Hulk Hogan's WWE skills

Throughout his career, Hulk Hogan used a leg drop to defeat his opponents. The 71-year-old also hit rivals with a big boot and a theatrical series of punches as part of his unique moveset.

Expand Tweet

Debra Jaswaye was never a fan of Hogan's wrestling and thinks the man behind the character, Terry Bollea, only cares about business:

"I just think Hogan has always been a doucheb*g. I'm just gonna say it. I think he's been a low-rung talent. As far as a wrestler, he probably has like one or two moves, right? His career, this is, again, my opinion, I don't wanna let people down because people have him as a hero and I understand that. But, just knowing how he handles himself throughout the years that he's been in business, this is a business for him. Period." [4:18 – 4:48]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed Hogan's in-ring ability on a recent episode of his Six Feet Under w/Mark Calaway podcast. He said wrestling was "not his forte" and claimed The Hulkster revolved his WWE act around his appearance and microphone skills.

What are your thoughts on Hulk Hogan? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback