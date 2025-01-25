Why is Hulk Hogan missing WWE Saturday Night's Main Event today? Real reason revealed

Hulk Hogan is one of the most prominent names in the world of professional wrestling. The WWE legend was reportedly set to appear on Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio, Texas. However, a recent report squashed the ongoing rumors and speculation, stating that Hogan will not make his presence felt at NBC's special event tonight.

According to PW Insider, The Hulkster was never scheduled to be at Saturday Night's Main Event as he would be committed to a family event. His son, Nick Hogan, is getting married this weekend, and it will be an auspicious event for the entire Hogan family. Therefore, Hulk Hogan will be present at this grand ceremony to fulfill his fatherly duties.

With Saturday Night's Main Event coinciding with his son's wedding, the WWE Hall of Famer has decided to put his family first to celebrate the union of Nick Hogan and his bride-to-be. The Hulkster will be gathering with the entire family to cherish this wonderful moment, which is why the WWE Universe will not get a glimpse of him tonight in San Antonio, Texas.

Besides, WWE never made any official announcement about Hulk Hogan's appearance. It will be interesting to see when fans get a sight of the wrestling legend again on WWE television.

Will Hulk Hogan appear at Royal Rumble 2025?

Royal Rumble 2025 is set to be one of the biggest editions of the spectacle in WWE's history. It is the spectacle where legends and icons return, giving fans an unforgettable moment. When it comes to legends, Hulk Hogan has currently become the hottest topic in the wrestling realm.

The speculation of his Royal Rumble appearance arose especially after CM Punk took shots at the WWE legend. The Best in the World stated that he would eliminate Hogan if the latter decided to show up at the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, the chances of the wrestling legend appearing at the PLE are slim.

The Hulkster has been in the spotlight lately, but not for a good reason. He has become fans' number-one enemy. Therefore, WWE would not take any further risk of bringing him back only to receive a chorus of boos. Besides, Hulk Hogan showing up at Royal Rumble 2025 would look redundant.

Given the reaction the WWE Hall of Famer received on RAW's Netflix premiere, it seems unlikely that the company will bring him back on television anytime soon.

