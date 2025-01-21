[WATCH] CM Punk takes a brutal dig at controversial WWE legend ahead of Royal Rumble match

CM Punk took a brutal dig at a WWE legend ahead of the Royal Rumble match. It's a dig that fans will be fully able to get behind, as the legend is a controversial one who has gotten a lot of backlash.

This week on RAW, Jackie Redmond interviewed her friend and fellow Hockey enthusiast CM Punk. It was about the Royal Rumble as he entered one of the most stacked fields in the 30+ year history of the match. This includes names like John Cena, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and as of 20th January - Sami Zayn.

While taking a dig at every other superstar, CM Punk said he would even throw Hulk Hogan's "dusty a**" over the top rope and kill Hulkamania once and for all.

In the video above, you can see Jackie Redmond's expression when he made his comment, and everybody seemed to love what he said. However, Hulk Hogan has become even more despised than before. While this was first believed to be due to his public political endorsement of now-incumbent United States President Donald Trump, fans quickly pointed out that The Undertaker also endorsed Trump but got cheered anyway.

It seemingly has much more to do with Hogan's past behavior and comments, and Punk capitalized on that.

It's going to be interesting to see what the field looks like in Indianapolis.

