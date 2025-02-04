Hulk Hogan shares an interesting message for Roman Reigns and top WWE stars after Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan appeared on RAW’s debut episode on Netflix last month. He was there to welcome fans to the company's new era and promote Real American Beer, which has recently partnered with the global juggernaut.

Hogan's return seemingly didn’t garner the expected response, as the crowd mercilessly booed him. Recently, The Hulkster shared an interesting message for top stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. WWE is thriving right now, as most of its weekly shows and premium live events over the past year have been sold out.

Many major brands have collaborated with the Stamford-based promotion, and its social media numbers and merchandise sales figures have been impressive. Recently, Hulk Hogan made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he and the RAW commentator talked about the company's current era.

Trending

During the chat, Hulk Hogan said he was proud of the current WWE roster, specifically applauding Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens' recent work. The Hulkster added that all these guys came forward and took the company to the next level.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"All these guys are stars, and they carry their weight (...) I just pray to God they don't get hurt because the storylines are so intense,” Hogan said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Expand Tweet

Hogan mentioned that he prayed for the performers' safety after watching them indulge in some intense storylines and matches. The Hall of Famer said the current crop of stars worked harder than him, and he still couldn't believe how successful the organization had become.

The Undertaker reacted to Hulk Hogan being booed on WWE RAW

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reacted to fans booing Hulk Hogan out of the building on RAW’s Netflix premiere. On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman indirectly expressed that viewers might be displeased with Hogan's past actions and comments, leading to the adverse response.

"Hey man, I got feelings. I got feelings for people. Like, sometimes in life, things come back," The Undertaker said.

Following the negative response to his RAW appearance, it remains to be seen if Hulk Hogan will show up on TV anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback