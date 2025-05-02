Hulk Hogan shows off new look after major announcement

Hulk Hogan has been part of the industry for decades and contributed largely with his work in WWE and WCW. Recently, The Hulkster showed off a new look after he made a game-changing announcement.

Recently, Hulk Hogan, alongside Eric Bischoff, announced the birth of a new freestyle wrestling promotion called Real American Freestyle. Later, Izzy Martinez joined the fray, as the trio aimed to change the industry with their new promotion.

Today, The Hulkster was seen in a new look while promoting Real American Freestyle. In an interview with Fox and Friends, the multi-time world champion's new look was noticeable as he shared the screen with his partners.

The Hulkster hasn't donned this look since his days as a member of the New World Order, and many were surprised to see the new look as he spoke highly of the new promotion.

Hulk Hogan appeared on RAW's Netflix debut

Hulk Hogan has a terrific relationship with the Stamford-based promotion, as The Hulkster was once the face of the company. After a fallout with Vince McMahon, the two eventually worked on their issues and worked together in the coming years.

Even after The Hulkster's retirement from in-ring competition, the WWE Hall of Famer was welcomed back into the company and made several appearances. Earlier this year, the multi-time world champion came out to promote Real American Beer on RAW's Netflix debut.

Unfortunately, it didn't go well as he received a loud negative reception from the fans. The hostility didn't come out of nowhere, as The Hulkster's past comments caused a stir, and the audience didn't want to watch his segment.

Nevertheless, WWE has a working relationship with the legend and Real American Beer. Moreover, the company named Hogan's match with The Rock at WrestleMania 18 the third-best WrestleMania match of all time.

After his appearance on Monday Night RAW, Hulk Hogan has been spotted with past and present WWE Superstars but has yet to make a television appearance. It'll be interesting to see if The Hulkster ever appears on the weekly product.

