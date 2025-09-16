Hulk Hogan snubbed after his death

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was recently snubbed following his untimely passing on July 24. The Hulkster died due to a reported heart attack at his Clearwater, Florida, home. Since then, he has remained in the news due to reports of medical negligence leading up to his death and the controversy around Bubba the Love Sponge's documentary involving the former WWE Champion.
Now, another debate has emerged after Hulk Hogan's omission at the Emmys. The Emmys’ annual In Memoriam segment paid respect to several industry stars who had passed away this year. However, a few notable names were left out, including Hogan's.
Speaking to TMZ, his ex-wife Linda claimed that the Hulkster's snub was political due to his association with conservative politics. Hogan also showed his support for Donald Trump, delivering a speech for him at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Linda called Hogan a "ratings king" and said that NBC owed him a great deal of respect, as Saturday Night's Main Event featuring the WWE icon was a massive success.
"Hulk [Hogan] was among a few notable names not honored on the CBS show ... others included horror icon Tony Todd and 'Sopranos' star Jerry Adler. An Emmys rep pointed out all of them, including Hulk, are included in a longer online version of the segment ... but it's just a scroll of names with zero production value, unlike the broadcast segment," the report mentioned. [H/T: TMZ]
WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!
You can check out the segment in the video below:
TMZ's report further added that a few other big names were left off the broadcast by the Emmys.
Hulk Hogan's son named sole beneficiary in his will
Hulk Hogan left behind nearly $5 million in assets. There had been a lot of speculation as to how this wealth would be distributed after his passing.
According to court documents, his son Nick Hogan has been named as the sole beneficiary of the $5 million fortune, while his widow, Sky Daily, was listed as his surviving spouse.
The WWE legend's daughter, Brooke, had been left out of the will entirely after she requested to be removed in 2023.
How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!