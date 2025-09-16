Hulk Hogan snubbed after his death

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was recently snubbed following his untimely passing on July 24. The Hulkster died due to a reported heart attack at his Clearwater, Florida, home. Since then, he has remained in the news due to reports of medical negligence leading up to his death and the controversy around Bubba the Love Sponge's documentary involving the former WWE Champion.

Ad

Now, another debate has emerged after Hulk Hogan's omission at the Emmys. The Emmys’ annual In Memoriam segment paid respect to several industry stars who had passed away this year. However, a few notable names were left out, including Hogan's.

Speaking to TMZ, his ex-wife Linda claimed that the Hulkster's snub was political due to his association with conservative politics. Hogan also showed his support for Donald Trump, delivering a speech for him at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Linda called Hogan a "ratings king" and said that NBC owed him a great deal of respect, as Saturday Night's Main Event featuring the WWE icon was a massive success.

Ad

Trending

"Hulk [Hogan] was among a few notable names not honored on the CBS show ... others included horror icon Tony Todd and 'Sopranos' star Jerry Adler. An Emmys rep pointed out all of them, including Hulk, are included in a longer online version of the segment ... but it's just a scroll of names with zero production value, unlike the broadcast segment," the report mentioned. [H/T: TMZ]

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

You can check out the segment in the video below:

Ad

TMZ's report further added that a few other big names were left off the broadcast by the Emmys.

Hulk Hogan's son named sole beneficiary in his will

Hulk Hogan left behind nearly $5 million in assets. There had been a lot of speculation as to how this wealth would be distributed after his passing.

According to court documents, his son Nick Hogan has been named as the sole beneficiary of the $5 million fortune, while his widow, Sky Daily, was listed as his surviving spouse.

The WWE legend's daughter, Brooke, had been left out of the will entirely after she requested to be removed in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!