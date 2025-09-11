Sole beneficiary of WWE legend Hulk Hogan's $5,000,000 fortune revealed

The sole beneficiary of WWE legend Hulk Hogan's $5 million fortune has been revealed. The Hulkster passed away at the age of 71 in July due to a heart attack. Since then, there has been some speculation around who will inherit the assets that he left behind.
Hogan had left nearly $5 million in assets, and now, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, his son Nick Hogan is listed as the sole beneficiary of the estate.
Nick filed court documents to be named co-personal representative of his father’s estate, alongside a man named Terry McCoy, on September 9, according to a report from Us Weekly. In the will, Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, was listed as his surviving spouse.
The report mentions that Hulk Hogan had "$200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and, in addition to his right to publicity, worth $4 million."
In the documents filed by Nick, he claimed that his father executed the will in 2016 and amended it four times in 2017, 2021, 2022, and finally in 2023.
Notably, the will leaves out Hulk's daughter Brooke Hogan, who had requested to be removed in 2023, the last time the will was amended.
Nick sued Bubba the Love Sponge over Hulk Hogan documentary
In 2012, the WWE Hall of Famer was involved in a major controversy after an explicit video of him with Heather Clem, the then-wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, got leaked.
It emerged that Bubba was planning to release a documentary around the scandal titled Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story of The Hulk Hogan S*x Tape Scandal.
However, Nick Hogan filed a lawsuit in a federal court in order to stop the release of the documentary. Nick was against the use of unauthorized images in the doc and thought it violated the terms of a "settlement agreement" between his father and Bubba the Love Sponge.
