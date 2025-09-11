Sole beneficiary of WWE legend Hulk Hogan's $5,000,000 fortune revealed

The sole beneficiary of WWE legend Hulk Hogan's $5 million fortune has been revealed. The Hulkster passed away at the age of 71 in July due to a heart attack. Since then, there has been some speculation around who will inherit the assets that he left behind.

Ad

Hogan had left nearly $5 million in assets, and now, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, his son Nick Hogan is listed as the sole beneficiary of the estate.

Nick filed court documents to be named co-personal representative of his father’s estate, alongside a man named Terry McCoy, on September 9, according to a report from Us Weekly. In the will, Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, was listed as his surviving spouse.

Ad

Trending

The report mentions that Hulk Hogan had "$200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and, in addition to his right to publicity, worth $4 million."

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

In the documents filed by Nick, he claimed that his father executed the will in 2016 and amended it four times in 2017, 2021, 2022, and finally in 2023.

Ad

Notably, the will leaves out Hulk's daughter Brooke Hogan, who had requested to be removed in 2023, the last time the will was amended.

Nick sued Bubba the Love Sponge over Hulk Hogan documentary

In 2012, the WWE Hall of Famer was involved in a major controversy after an explicit video of him with Heather Clem, the then-wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, got leaked.

Ad

It emerged that Bubba was planning to release a documentary around the scandal titled Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story of The Hulk Hogan S*x Tape Scandal.

However, Nick Hogan filed a lawsuit in a federal court in order to stop the release of the documentary. Nick was against the use of unauthorized images in the doc and thought it violated the terms of a "settlement agreement" between his father and Bubba the Love Sponge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!