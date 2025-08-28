Hulk Hogan's daughter reveals the truth about alleged foul play in WWE legend's death

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, has revealed whether there was any foul play involved in the WWE legend's death. Brooke has questioned the circumstances around his father's passing and even alleged that medical negligence occurred during his treatment.
Since then, rumors have been circulating as to what actually happened with Hulk Hogan. A few days ago, Brooke posted an Instagram story saying that she had received calls from police officials and nurses who were with Hulk on the day of his death, urging her to view the body cam footage from that day.
Now that an autopsy has been performed and Brooke has seen Hulk Hogan's body, she has ruled out foul play. In an interview with TMZ, she revealed that she was able to put things in place after she reviewed the police evidence.
"There’s so much red tape. I think, from what I understand, when it becomes a medical malpractice situation, it’s still considered a natural death. If you die from a complication from surgery, it’s not like somebody went and stabbed you. It would fall under the medical malpractice case," she said.
Brooke mentioned that the police handle cases of suicide and murder in this regard, but a situation like her father's falls into alleged medical malpractice.
“I got to see that an autopsy was indeed performed, and that is what I came there to do. And then I also came to meet with the chief of police. They extended an invite to me because they wanted to show me bodycam footage and the 9-1-1 call because a lot of those things put the pieces together,” she added.
You can watch the interview below:
Bubba the Love Sponge said Hulk Hogan was "murdered"
Popular radio host personality Bubba the Love Sponge was among the people who doubted the circumstances of Hulk Hogan's death.
On his TheBubbaArmy YouTube channel, he mentioned that an independent autopsy was needed, as he suspected foul play.
"Somebody made a mistake, and somebody’s covering up, and somebody ki**ed Hulk Hogan! My opinion,” he said.
Hogan passed away at the age of 71 in his Clearwater, Florida, home due to a reported heart attack on July 24, 2025. His death sent the pro wrestling world into mourning, and it was followed by tributes from WWE and fans in honor of the icon.
