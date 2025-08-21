Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, has shared heartbreaking news following the passing of his father last month. The Hulkster passed at the age of 71 due to a reported heart attack. But since then, Brooke Hogan has questioned the narrative that has been widely accepted.
Earlier, Brooke accused the hospital of negligence when Hulk was admitted and was not satisfied with the cancer diagnosis. Now, she has revealed what she currently knows about the circumstances of Hogan's death.
In a series of Instagram stories posted by Brooke, she claimed that officials who were with her father on the day he passed away have told her that she needs to watch the body cam footage from that day.
“I’ve 100% gotten legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing," she wrote.
She mentioned how these officials are putting their careers at risk because they want to do the right thing. Brooke added that in this case, everything is up to Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, while she is helpless.
"The short of it is- it's all up to my dad's wife and I have zero control. I can not do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad - even as his daughter. Those are the rules as I've been told," she further wrote.
She also mentioned that her brother Nick Hogan has told her that there would be an autopsy, but added that information from the autopsy will be kept private. At the end, she said she would no longer speak out about the “mystery” of her father's death.
Bubba the Love Sponge alleges Hulk Hogan was ki**ed
Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge has also been doubtful over the circumstances of Hulk Hogan's death. In his TheBubbyArmy podcast, he alleged that somebody is covering up what actually happened.
"Somebody made a mistake, and somebody’s covering up, and somebody ki**ed Hulk Hogan! My opinion,” he said.
While Brooke Hogan has distanced herself from commenting further on the matter, we may get to hear more about it in the coming days.
