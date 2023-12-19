Hulk Hogan had a "special" referee, WWE veteran confirms; put him through "sh**"

Hulk Hogan was once the biggest draw in WWE. The two-time Hall of Famer worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including the former WWE referee Earl Hebner.

Hogan became a top name in WWE courtesy of the bookings he received as part of the company. He had many monumental rivalries, including one against Andre the Giant.

During the inaugural The Main Event card in 1988, Earl Hebner officiated the match in which Andre controversially defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship.

Behind the scenes, Hogan and Hebner seemed to get along quite well. The 17-year WWE veteran confirmed in an interview with WrestlingNewsCo that he was a special referee for Hogan at one point in time. The two flew for shows and worked together.

"When we were doing double shots, up there [on] weekends, I flew with Hogan from one town to the other to make the day show and the night show. I don't guess a lot of people knew about that. He kept me as, I guess, maybe his special ref… All the sh** he put me through," Earl Hebner said. [0:09 - 0:34]

You can watch the full video below:

Hebner gained a lot of fame as one of the top referees in the Stamford-based promotion. He left in 2005 to join TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he was seen as one of the senior officials in the company.

Earl Hebner officiated in some big matches in AEW before returning to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary to count the pin to give the Impact Originals the win against Honor No More.

Hulk Hogan's incredible WWE record could soon be broken by Roman Reigns

Hulk Hogan made many records during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. The Hulkster remained the face of the company for several years, and that allowed him to achieve a lot more than many other superstars.

Hulk Hogan had a world title reign lasting 1,474 days in the company. Only Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund had title reigns longer than The Hulkster.

Expand Tweet

The fans believe that Roman Reigns will break Hulk Hogan’s record soon. Reigns has already held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 1,200 days and needs to continue his reign for another 270 days.

It will be incredible to see The Tribal Chief surpass the record. It will help him cement his place as one of the greatest modern-day wrestlers.

Do you think Roman Reigns will break Hulk Hogan’s record in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.