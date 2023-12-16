Wrestling world convinced that Roman Reigns' title reign will surpass WWE legend's record

The wrestling world is convinced that Roman Reigns will further extend his title reign to surpass a WWE legend's record.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. The 38-year-old has been unstoppable ever since. His surreal run as the champion has helped him register his name on the elite list of longest championship reigns in WWE history.

As of December 15, the leader of The Bloodline has been the champion for 1,201 days. His championship run is inferior to only four other title reigns, Bruno Sammartino (2,803 days), Bob Backlund (2,135 days), Hulk Hogan (1,404 days), and Bruno Sammartino again (1,237 days). The Tribal Chief will surpass Sammartino's second personal longest reign in about a month. But to go past Hulk Hogan, Reigns would need to hold on to the title for another 200 days.

In a Twitter post, Wrestling News pointed out that the current champion can break Hulkamania's record if he keeps the title till September. A large number of WWE fans reacted to the post. And a massive section believes that the former member of The Shield will be successful in doing so:

The Head of the Table is scheduled to make his return to WWE SmackDown tonight after defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

WWE Superstar LA Knight sends a message to Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and CM Punk

During a recent house show, LA Knight talked about Randy Orton and CM Punk returning to the company and going after The Tribal Chief. The 41-year-old, however, claimed that it would not affect his rivalry with Reigns.

He further stated that when the Universal Champion returns, he would have to face The Megastar before anyone else. Knight suggested other superstars, including CM Punk and Randy Orton, to get in line if they wish to get their hands on the Head of the Table:

"First and foremost, I come out here looking for Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get picked up, and who comes out here but KO [Kevin Owens]. I will say thank you. Talking about common enemies, and all of a sudden, shows up CM Punk. And then shows [up] Randy Orton, and all I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns," he said.

The Megastar further stated:

"Here's what goes out. If Roman Reigns has had enough tinkle in his loins and he shows up, he's got a lot of people gunning for him. But guess what boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and everybody else, you have to get in line because I am telling whose game it is, and what's everybody saying."

Will LA Knight get another opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

