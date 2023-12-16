Roman Reigns sends bold message ahead of SmackDown return

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has recently sent a bold message ahead of his return to Friday Night SmackDown.

Roman Reigns' last appearance in WWE was during his title defense against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. The Stamford-based company announced The Tribal Chief's December 15 return to SmackDown television earlier this month.

During the absence of the 38-year-old superstar, two big names, Randy Orton and CM Punk, made their blockbuster returns to the wrestling promotion. The Viper signed with SmackDown and disclosed his intentions to bring down The Bloodline. The Best in The World also mentioned the former member of The Shield when he addressed the crowd last week on the blue brand.

Roman Reigns took to Twitter to send a bold message ahead of his return to SmackDown tonight. The Tribal Chief reminded everyone that today is the day of his return and demanded everyone to acknowledge him:

Randy Orton and LA Knight teamed up last week to beat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. But both of them still have unfinished business with the leader of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see which of the two superstars go after Roman Reigns and his championship as he makes a return.

SmackDown Superstar LA Knight sends a message to Roman Reigns

At a recent house show, LA Knight took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match, which ended in a DQ when Jimmy Uso attacked The Megastar. The two Bloodline members then assaulted the 41-year-old. Kevin Owens, who has his share of history with the heel faction, ran in to make the save.

After clearing the ring, Knight addressed the live crowd. He claimed that CM Punk and Randy Orton's return would not affect his rivalry with The Tribal Chief. The former Maximum Male Models manager stated that if and when the Universal Champion decides to show up, he would have to face The Megastar first:

"First and foremost, I come out here looking for Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get picked up, and who comes out here but KO [Kevin Owens]. I will say thank you. Talking about common enemies, and all of a sudden, shows up CM Punk. And then shows [up] Randy Orton and all I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns," he said.

LA Knight further stated:

"Here's what goes out. If Roman Reigns has had enough tinkle in his loins and he shows up, he's got a lot of people gunning for him. But guess what, boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and everybody else, you have to get in line because I am telling whose game it is and what's everybody saying."

Who will be the next contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

