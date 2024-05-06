Hulk Hogan spotted with Jake Paul & other major stars at big event; WWE legend posts behind-the-scenes pics

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was at a huge event in Florida recently and was spotted with several stars such as Jake Paul.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared behind-the-scenes pictures of his trip to South Florida to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. Hogan was with his wife Sky Daily and they took a private plane to get there, which you can see below via his Instagram account.

The couple also posed with several high-profile celebrities at the big event. They posed with YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, comedian Theo Von, and the three daughters of Sylvester Stallone – Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia.

"Behind the scenes at F1 Miami Grand Prix with friends old and new, Brother!" Hogan wrote.

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix was held at the Miami International Autodrome on May 5. It was won by McLaren's Lando Norris, who won his first F1 race by beating Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. The next race is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy on May 19.

Sunday's event was also the third Grand Prix held in Miami, which started back in 2022. It has been regularly attended by high-profile celebrities in the past couple of years such as Michael Jordan, David Beckham, Jimmy Butler, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Hulk Hogan is banned from one wrestling promotion

WWE recently celebrated Hulk Hogan's 40th anniversary in the industry. Hogan was an important part of the company's history despite the relationship being filled with ups and downs.

Hogan was banned from WWE for four years for his negative remarks from a leaked audio in the mid-2000s. He was welcomed in 2018 and has been making sporadic appearances on WWE TV in the past few years.

However, fans won't see Hogan in AEW anytime soon because Tony Khan has him banned due to his controversial remarks.

"What he said on the tape, long before George Floyd, I’ve told people I can't work with Hulk Hogan… How can I look my black friends, football players, employees in the face or myself in the mirror after the things he said and has never given an adequate apology for? He can't blame what he said on tape on the dangers of social media," Khan said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Hogan's most recent live appearance on WWE television was on the WWE RAW is XXX show last year. His appearance earlier this year to promote his 40th anniversary was pre-taped.