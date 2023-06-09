Hulk Hogan takes a dig at Bret Hart, claims the WWE legend's 30-year claim is wrong

Hulk Hogan has given his take on Bret Hart's claim that he was supposed to lose the WWE Championship to The Hitman in 1993.

Hogan defeated Yokozuna at WrestleMania 9 to win the WWE Championship. According to Hart, The Hulkster promised to drop the title to him after the event before changing his mind. Yokozuna ended up regaining the title from Hogan at King of the Ring 1993 before Hart won it back from Yoko at WrestleMania 10.

On the Full Send Podcast, Hogan named Randy Savage and Scott Steiner as two people he had a strained relationship within the wrestling business. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also referenced his animosity with Hart:

"The only other person was Bret Hart, who thought I basically sabotaged his career because Bret thought he should have been the greatest wrestler that ever lived, and he said it was my fault," Hogan said. "Okay…" [51:36 – 51:47]

In 2007, Hart claimed in his book that Hogan refused to lose against him. He also recalled how he repeatedly said, "Go f**k yourself" to the WWE icon during a heated backstage row.

Hulk Hogan reveals what he told Bret Hart

While Bret Hart is adamant that Hulk Hogan agreed to lose the WWE Championship to him, The Hulkster claims no promises were ever made.

The eight-time WrestleMania main-eventer went on to say that he always planned to lose to Yokozuna, not Hart:

"The deal was for me to drop it back to Yokozuna," Hogan continued. "And then Bret got in my face, 'Hey, you're supposed to drop the belt to me.' I said, 'No, I'm not.' He goes, 'Yeah, you are.' I said, 'Let's talk to Vince [McMahon], then.' So, we both went in, sat down and talked to Vince. Vince looked at Bret and said, 'Bret, that's what you thought you heard.' So, ever since then he hated my guts and wanted to kill me." [52:53 – 53:16]

Hogan added that he thought he made amends with Hart in WCW before hearing the Canadian's criticism of him years later.

