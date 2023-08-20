Hulk Hogan told to stop hiding from former WWE star

A former WWE Tag Team Champion's wife had a lot to say to Hulk Hogan in a new video.

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake's wife, Missy, isn't happy with Hogan and is doing everything in her power to get back at him. It all began when Hogan stated that he couldn't believe Brutus was in the WWE Hall of Fame. Missy Beefcake has been posting videos for a while now, targeting The Hulkster in the process.

In Missy's new video, she sang her own version of Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme.

Here's what she said:

"Well the sh*t's coming down it's gonna hurt inside, six foot two hair extensions are tight. Why'd you hurt my man, 'cause I hurt your pride? You broke bro-code, so don't try and hide. You are a real shi*ty friend, and it's not right..."

Hulk Hogan was surprised that Beefcake is in the Hall of Fame and a former tag team isn't

Earlier this year, former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau Jr. (aka The Mountie) sat down for a talk with Steve Fall on Ten Count.

He stated that he had a chat with Hogan, and the latter told him that he don't understand why The Fabulous Rougeaus is not in the Hall of Fame:

"Two nights ago I was with Hulk. Hulk said, he told me, he says (...) 'I can't understand,' he says, 'Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake is in the Hall of Fame, and The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers aren't.'"

Hulk Hogan and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake were quite close not too long ago. Back when Hogan was the biggest name in the business decades ago, Beefcake was one of his closest friends. Their relationship took a hit sometime after the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Judging by Missy Beefcake's TikTok videos, she isn't happy one bit over Hogan's comments and would love to have a talk with him over the same. It remains to be seen if Hogan responds to her in the near future.

