Hulk Hogan will be opening his new restaurant very soon

Hulk Hogan is set to have the soft opening of his new restaurant Hogan's Hangout during the week following the 27th of December 2020. Hogan had announced the grand opening of the restaurant almost a year ago. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Hulkamania to reschedule.

#Wrestlemania36 #HulkHogan meet and greet at Hogan's wrestling shop #Clearweater beach along with #Hoganshangout grand opening. The parties on the beach brother, dates and times coming soon!!!! pic.twitter.com/a4pUtZxbIy — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 29, 2019

Hulk Hogan's restaurant, Hogan's Hangout is located in Clearwater, Florida. This also happens to be the location of his wrestling shop Hogan's Beach Shop. The soft opening of the restaurant begins this Sunday and continues through the week. It features a vast menu of appetizers, main course, and drinks. You can read a description of the restaurant below.

"Come in off of Clearwater beach and enjoy the best beach eats and drinks, brother. Enjoy two floors of the coolest destination on the beach. We offer an extensive menu with something for everyone and drinks you will never forget. Don’t miss out on your chance to own the limited collection of exclusive Hogan’s Hangout merch. From shirts to Hogan’s signature Bicep Mug." H/t Hogan's Hangout

The restaurant is 6500 sq feet in size and consists of two stories. It even has 29 TVs placed in a number areas across the restaurant. In addition to good food and entertainment, the restaurant supports some great causes, namely Steve Chamberland's 50 legs and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Hulk Hogan will appear at RAW Legends Night

Hogan's Hangout isn't the only venture Hulk Hogan has on his schedule for the coming weeks. The Hulkster is one of the many legends who will be appearing at WWE RAW Legends Night. WWE will kick off 2021 with Legends Night on January 4th with Hulk Hogan and other big names including Kurt Angle and Beth Phoenix. You can read more here.

There can be much to expect from RAW Legends Night. It is the perfect setting to see some of the current WWE Superstars have some dream encounters with the legends and Hall of Famers who will be there. Perhaps we may get to see Hulk Hogan share the squared ring with the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

We must offer our congratulations to Hulk Hogan and wish him all the best for the soft opening of his new restaurant.