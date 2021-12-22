"Hulk and I had our ups and downs" - Details of Hulk Hogan being protective of his character (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan is indisputably one of the most recognizable characters in professional wrestling history. Hulk Hogan was a larger-than-life icon during his peak, and Vince Russo believes that the current generation lacks strong personalities like the WWE Hall of Famer.

The former WWE writer also spoke about his relationship with Hulk Hogan during the latest edition of Legion of RAW, where he reviewed WWE's most recent episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Russo and Hogan had a controversial stint together at WCW, and the outspoken personality began by blaming Eric Bischoff for his disputes with The Hulkster.

"I've got to tell you something. In my time working with him, Hulk and I had our ups and downs, and I think Eric had a lot to do with that, to be honest with you. I really believe that" stated Vince Russo.

Despite his volatile association with Hulk Hogan, Vince Russo appreciated the greatness of the WWE legend as a box-office attraction.

Russo admitted it was a challenging experience working with Hulk Hogan at times due to the superstar being protective of his gimmick, which wasn't essentially the wrong move for a top guy.

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ A young Vince Russo meets Hulk Hogan!! A young Vince Russo meets Hulk Hogan!! https://t.co/V10zocRQU3

The former WWE champion had a lot of control over his on-screen presentation, and Russo felt Hogan had preserved it so well that his legacy continues to grow to this day.

Vince concluded that present-day superstars are nowhere close to Hulk Hogan's level in terms of their characters.

"But my point is, I swear to god, bro, the more and more I watch every Monday Night, the more and more I understand how great Hulk was. When you look at Hulk Hogan now... his legacy is getting greater and greaterwith him doing absolutely nothing...Sometimes, it was difficult to work with, but he was protecting his character. You look at that character, and you look at today's wrestling. I mean, my god, it is night and day," Russo added.

Hulk Hogan as a creative booker in WWE?

Bill Apter @apter1wrestling

sportskeeda.com/wwe/hulk-hogan… My weekly Sportskeeda wrestling column should generate some thoughts and controversy ... My weekly Sportskeeda wrestling column should generate some thoughts and controversy ... sportskeeda.com/wwe/hulk-hogan…

Bill Apter was a special guest on this week's Legion of RAW as he continued his recent round of appearances on Sportskeeda Wrestling's shows.

The legendary pro wrestling journalist also published his latest story, which looks into the possibility of Hulk Hogan becoming a booker for the WWE and why it could be a game-changing decision for the company.

Bill Apter also revealed details of his conversations with Hogan regarding his creative vision for the company. If you haven't seen it already, you can check out the article right here.

