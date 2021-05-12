Humberto Carrillo breaks silence after suffering an injury on RAW; sends a message to WWE Superstar

Last night on WWE Monday Night RAW, Humberto Carrillo faced Sheamus in a singles match. Around 10 minutes into the bout, Carrillo went for a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside but didn't seem to execute it as planned.

When Humberto flipped over Sheamus he slipped and couldn't land on his feet, which caused the Celtic Warrior to drop directly on his left leg. Sheamus' weight landed directly on Carrillo's hip, and the match had to be stopped.

Since then, there have been reports that Carrillo was okay backstage. Moreover, Humberto went on to Twitter to address the situation.

Last night was the first time I couldn’t finish a match in my whole wrestling career, but when you push the limits as I do anything can happen in a split of second.

This is not over @WWESheamus .... untill next time! #WWERaw — Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) May 11, 2021

Sheamus was quick to respond to this tweet.

..next time? my arm was lifted so it’s game over kid.. #backoftheline https://t.co/HYMtZVIDXY — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 11, 2021

The match had resulted in an abrupt ending and was cut shorter than planned, as Sheamus was given the win.

Carrillo signaled to the camera, as well as to the referee, to indicate that he would not be able to continue. Sheamus also shuffled into position to check in on his opponent before the official decided to call for the bell.

From the looks of their exchange on Twitter, it seems like the rivalry between Sheamus and Carrillo will continue whenever the latter can get back in the ring safely.

Sheamus and Humberto Carrillo's feud began after WWE WrestleMania

Sheamus flaunts his title after ambushing Humberto

Sheamus defeated Riddle at WrestleMania in April to win the WWE United States Championship. The Celtic Warrior showed up on RAW a week later to give the roster an opportunity in the form of an open challenge.

Carrillo was quick to respond to the challenge by coming out and standing up to Sheamus. The former WWE Champion felt provoked and attacked Carrilo before the match even began.

The following week on WWE RAW, Carrillo got his payback by attacking the Celtic Warrior as soon as he stepped inside the ring. Carrillo continued to be a problem for Sheamus by interfering in his match against Mansoor the following week.

The encounter between the two superstars last night was the first match between the two, and it, unfortunately, had an unexpected ending. Carrillo seemed to be getting a proper push in the form of a WWE United States Championship program.

Hopefully, the injury doesn't put him on the shelf for long, so we can see him return to action soon to continue his rivalry with Sheamus.