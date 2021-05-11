Humberto Carrillo injury update after WWE RAW - Reports

Humberto Carrillo appeared to suffer a serious leg injury during his match against Sheamus on this week’s WWE RAW. While WWE has not yet provided an update on Carrillo’s condition, initial reports suggest the injury may not be as bad as it looked.

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, multiple sources have stated that Carrillo was doing “okay” backstage after the match.

The injury occurred when Carrillo attempted a sunset flip powerbomb on Sheamus to the outside of the ring. Instead of landing back-first on the ringside floor, all of Sheamus’ weight appeared to land on his opponent’s left leg.

The referee began counting both men out before checking on Carrillo at ringside. Within 15 seconds, he waved off the match and awarded the victory to Sheamus.

This is the botched sunset flip that caused Humberto Carrillo and maybe Sheamus to get injured. The referee immediately stopped the match. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3BrbzatCbn — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 11, 2021

Humberto Carrillo has made it known in recent weeks that he wants to challenge Sheamus for the United States Championship. The Celtic Warrior has responded by repeatedly attacking Carrillo, setting up a match between the two men on this week’s WWE RAW.

With WrestleMania Backlash set to take place this Sunday, Sheamus is not currently advertised to defend his title at the event.

Humberto Carrillo’s WWE career so far

Sheamus has feuded with Humberto Carrillo in recent weeks

At the age of 25, Humberto Carrillo is one of the youngest WWE Superstars on the main roster right now. The Mexican joined WWE in October 2018 and initially performed on NXT and 205 Live.

He officially became a member of the RAW roster in October 2019, losing his debut match against Seth Rollins. Since then, the up-and-coming star has unsuccessfully challenged AJ Styles and Andrade for the United States Championship.

Prior to his recent return on RAW, Humberto Carrillo competed in 16 matches on Main Event between October 2020 and April 2021.