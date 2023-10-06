"Hunter and I talked about it at one point" - Trish Stratus on 29-year-old WWE star being involved in her feud with Becky Lynch 

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch were involved in a lengthy feud this year that culminated in a Steel Cage Match at Payback. Their first match took place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, which saw Zoey Stark make a surprise appearance and hit The Man with the Z360, giving the WWE Hall of Famer the win.

Big Time Becks went on to have multiple matches against the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion on RAW. One of the bouts even had a stipulation that would give Becky Lynch a rematch against Trish if she won.

Speaking to Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast, Trish Stratus was asked how the idea came about for her and Zoey Stark to form an alliance. She stated:

"Hunter and I talked about it at one point. Not necessarily Zoey, but it was like, I don't know, do we need someone to get you some muscle? One of those. We were talking about me being a chicken s**t heel and what can I do. Back in the day, I had Tyson Tomko and I hid behind him... I was lucky to have him back in the day and I thought yeah, that worked for me to have that and sort of chicken s**t behind her or whoever we chose," said Stratus.

She added:

"And then they brought up Zoey, and I think she was just ready... they brought her in, loved the idea. We were super excited about the surprise element because it was kind of like just another part of the story to be like 'surprise!' another kind of turn that you didn't expect." [From 13:34 to 14:27]

Becky Lynch is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox on WWE RAW

The Man was slated to defend her NXT Women's Title against Tegan Nox on RAW this week, but the bout was postponed due to an injury the former sustained at No Mercy. It was confirmed that the title match will take place next Monday night instead.

Nox isn't the only superstar who is scheduled to challenge for the gold. On the latest episode of NXT, Lyra Valkyria defeated Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez in a triple-threat match to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc. This means Lynch has two superstars vying for her title.

