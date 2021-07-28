"Hunter has a name for you" - Former WWE star did not get the moniker he originally wanted (Exclusive)

The most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone had former WWE star Josh Bredl taking several questions from fans during the engaging Q&A session.

The Tough Enough Season Six winner spoke about the origins of his in-ring name and what he initially wanted to be known as in WWE.

After his Tough Enough victory, Josh Bredl signed a developmental WWE contract and was named Bronson Matthews.

While Bredl wanted to go by "The Yeti," WWE personnel had other ideas. The star explained that his attempts to trademark "The Yeti" didn't go down well with WWE and the company instantly cut him off regarding the moniker.

"So at first, I was really hoping they would give me 'The Yeti' or some sort of the Yeti, you feel me? Let me stay close to that, and they kind of were, but I might have actually screwed myself because I got some of the legislation and paperwork to where I would still own some of the rights to the name Yeti or the likelihood of me under them. And so, they don't like that type of sh**. They don't like that type of stuff, so they cut me right there," revealed Bredl.

"Maybe that's what inspired him" - Josh Bredl on why Triple H named him Bronson Matthews in WWE

Josh Bredl added that Matt Bloom informed him about the planned in-ring name at an NXT armory show. Triple H had picked out "Bronson Matthews" for Bredl, and the wrestler was initially surprised by The Game's choice.

Bredl himself had sent a list of options, but the company had already locked down Bronson Matthews as his on-screen label. Bredl also recalled portraying the character of "Bronson The British Brawler" during WWE Tough Enough, and he felt that the segment might have influenced Triple H's decision regarding the name.

"Then so, one day I was at an armory show and Matt Bloom, you know, he was on the laptop and then he's like, 'Yeti, come over here. Hunter has a name for you.' He opened his laptop and like searching for an email, and he shows me, and there's like a bunch of stuff on the laptop I can't really see and he like, points to it and I'm like, 'Bronson Matthews?' He's like, 'Yeah.' For real? And I had submitted a nice list of names, like Ray Norris, Ezekiel, like I was doing all these weird a** names that I thought would be kind of cool, right? And I don't even know if that even got delivered, to be honest with you. But Bronson Matthews it was, which was ironic because when I was on the show, one of the episodes where we had to do a challenge, we had to portray a character and draw a name out of a bowl. Mine was Bronson 'The British Brawler.' So like it was kind of random that it drew on from the show. Maybe that's what inspired him to keep that; I don't know. Anyway, that was cool," Bredl added.

Josh Bredl didn't enjoy a great time in WWE as he was released two years into his run.

During the latest UnSKripted, the former WWE NXT talent also opened up about his dreaded experience of being a part of wrestlers' court with Mark Henry as the judge, which you can check out here.

