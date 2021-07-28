"You should quit" - Former WWE star was insulted in wrestlers' court with Mark Henry as the judge (Exclusive)

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl was recently a special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The ex-WWE star spoke about his experience of being part of the dreaded wrestlers' court.

Josh Bredl was signed to a WWE developmental contract after winning the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough.

Bredl's WWE career, however, failed to take off after he made a controversial tweet referring to the Social Outcasts stable (Heath Slater, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Adam Rose) as "social jobbers."

Bredl received a lot of heat from the WWE roster and was instructed to appear in wrestlers' court, where Mark Henry was the judge.

The former WWE NXT talent stated that he first met The Dudley Boyz backstage before joining Mark Henry and other wrestlers for the hearing. Bridle recalled being subjected to a barrage of insults from Mark Henry and the WWE talent.

The WWE Hall of Famer "drilled" Bredl and didn't hold back on his abuse towards the wrestler.

Here's what Josh Bredl revealed:

"I pull up, and I'm waiting for somebody; a backstage guy comes up to me, and he's like, 'Hey Yeti, they need you at C 47.' I'm like; I don't even know where that's at, bro, you better take me. So they take me, and I get in there, and it's like the Dudley Brothers waiting for me, and they like just give me this non-verbal communication and ask me where I'm from, and they bounce. All of a sudden, a bunch of wrestlers start coming in. Pretty much everybody. Then the Social Outcasts come in, and then Mark Henry comes in. We're sitting down; it's like me, them and Mark Henry, and the audience. Mark Henry basically just starts it off drilling me. He is like, 'You're a piece of sh**.' I know this is PG 13, but he is cussing and cussing. 'You think you had a $250,000/quarter-million contract when I got my contract; it was a whole million. You don't deserve this. You're cocky," recalled Bredl.

Josh Bredl explained that he was new to wrestling and was learning the ropes when he came across the word 'jobber.' Bredl claimed his innocence and added that he just used the term to draw heat as a heel.

Bredl blamed WWE veterans like Mark Henry for their poor leadership as, ironically enough, their predecessors familiarized him with the term in WWE NXT:

"Mind you, these people don't even know me, bro. And I'm using a word that their little predecessors that are still in NXT have taught me. So, basically, their poor leadership has trickled down to teach me, this newfound beast, how to piss them off in the most passive-aggressive way. So now he says his story, now the boys are going, 'You should quit, you should go back to Colorado. All the shameful 'you suck' kind of stuff, and I'm sitting there eating it. I'm looking around, and people are taking it how they want to take it," added Bredl.

I basically get down to the venue with some liquor: Former WWE star on his peace offering

The former WWE star revealed that he was tipped off about the scheduled wrestlers' court by Matt Bloom. Bredl traveled to Miami and carried three bottles of alcohol as part of a peace offering to the Social Outcasts.

Bredl revealed that he got down to Miami with three semi-sized bottles of Tito's vodka to ease tensions with members of the faction.

When Bredl eventually got a chance to speak, he stood his ground in front of the judge and audience. The 30-year-old performer noted that WWE invited him to join Tough Enough and felt he didn't deserve all the hate.

Josh talked about the atmosphere in the room that day and how people reacted when he reached out for the alcohol bottles. Bredl added that he exchanged 'fake handshakes' with a few WWE wrestlers before spending some time in the catering area after the wresters' court ended.

Josh Bredl also opened up about the origins of his WWE name, the Social Outcasts controversy, admiration for the Big Show, and much more during the latest UnSKripted Q&A session, which you can view above.

