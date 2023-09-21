"Hunter's boy" - Fans rage over 'another Randy Orton' potentially leaving WWE

Former world champion Sheamus is reportedly one of the superstars whose contract with WWE could end next year, but fans don't want him to leave.

The Celtic Warrior has quietly been one of the most consistent performers on the roster. He has also done an incredible job leading The Brawling Brutes, pushing forward Ridge Holland and Butch's careers on SmackDown.

Fightful Select recently reported that Sheamus' contract expires next year. The report added that his deal ends as early as the year's first quarter. This raised questions regarding the 12-time champion leaving the promotion to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

However, most fans agreed that Sheamus should stay in WWE, where he has been for the majority of his wrestling career. A few noted that an Intercontinental Championship win — the only title that has eluded The Celtic Warrior in the promotion — should be used to convince him to sign an extension.

One fan labeled Sheamus "another Randy Orton" because of his brilliance inside and outside the ring. Another said he's "Hunter's Boy," and Chief Content Officer Triple H won't let him leave. Here's how fans reacted while discussing the SmackDown star's contract situation on social media:

WWE legend Edge praises Sheamus for memorable 'last match'

Hall of Famer Edge locked horns with The Celtic Warrior in his final match in WWE under his last contract. The Rated-R Superstar hailed The Brawling Brutes leader for delivering a phenomenal performance, immortalizing their bout. The legend also revealed that his opponent was the one who first inspired the idea of a potential return from his career-ending neck injury.

"Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds, it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn’t know how great. That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can’t teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor," said Edge.

Sheamus is one Intercontinental Championship win away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. While some fans want him to retire after winning all the titles in the promotion, many also support the idea of him possibly becoming a world champion again.

Sheamus has been taking shots at Gunther lately, and the two previously feuded over the title on SmackDown. However, the Imperium leader is currently involved in a championship rivalry with Chad Gable and a recent feud with Tommaso Ciampa. Thus, it may take some time before we see Sheamus and Gunther cross paths again.

