Hurricane and 2 former Hurt Business members troll female SmackDown star on X/Twitter

Shane Helms, also known as Hurricane Helms, and two former Hurt Business members were jokesters on X/Twitter in response to a question asked by WWE. Their target was a 34-year-old female SmackDown Superstar.

WWE put out a post on Twitter asking which current superstar has the best facial hair right now. Hurricane hilariously responded to the post by naming Mia Yim.

You can check out Hurricane Helms' tweet below:

Shelton Benjamin, who is one of "Michin" Mia Yim's best friends in real life, often trolls her on social media, and he recently responded to The Hurricane's tweet, seemingly agreeing with the legend's comment.

Cedric Alexander, another former Hurt Business member, joined the fun by posting a GIF of a laughing Minion.

Mia Yim has still not responded to the jokes. Even WWE referee Dallas Irvin joined in on the fun.

The Hurricane had a hilarious response to WWE's CM Punk return post

CM Punk's return to WWE was undoubtedly one of, if not the biggest moments in all of professional wrestling this year. This also takes into account that he returned to AEW and had an entire show where he could perform away from The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, with whom he infamously had a brawl at All Out 2022.

WWE has been posting about Punk more than they did in a decade, which is not surprising in itself. However, The Hurricane was "surprised" at one minor detail.

WWE's post on X/Twitter featuring CM Punk sitting on the ground at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 had the caption "unreal," and he hilariously responded by saying:

"Right? There were chairs in gorilla," Hurricane Helms shared.

It goes without saying that, similar to the Mia Yim post, he was simply joking. CM Punk is known to sit on the ramp with folded legs, the most famous moment of that being the Pipebomb Promo on RAW in 2011 that shot him into the upper tier of WWE, despite having already been a former multi-time, multi-promotion World Heavyweight Champion.

