WWE legend left surprised by CM Punk's actions at Survivor Series

WWE legend Hurricane Helms had something to say after this year's Survivor Series event.

The professional wrestling realm was sent into a frenzy as CM Punk returned to WWE in the closing moments of the show, captivating his hometown crowd in Chicago.

Helms, who's also a backstage producer in the company, has now reacted to a photo of Punk sitting at the entrance of the arena. He humorously expressed surprise, suggesting he was taken aback by Punk's actions, given the presence of chairs in the Gorilla position.

"Right? There were chairs in gorilla," Helms wrote.

Triple H spoke about CM Punk's return to WWE

WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, recently spoke about CM Punk's return to the company after nearly a decade.

Triple H spoke about his latest signing in the post-show press conference after Survivor Series. He mentioned that this deal came together relatively swiftly.

He highlighted that The Second City Saint was a figure frequently discussed, whether positively or negatively, and expressed his excitement about Punk's return if it meant meeting the fans' desires.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go," Triple H said.

CM Punk has been announced for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Best in the World moving forward.

