In case you missed it, WWE has been conducting the Draft over the last few days on SmackDown and RAW, with some surprising moves to either show. Perhaps, one of the biggest news to come out of the Draft was the dramatic split of The New Day.

With that said, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, literally exchanged their belts with WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits. Of course, Hurricane Helms was not a huge fan of the move.

Hurricane Helms criticizes WWE's "lazy" creative

Hurricane Helms has never been afraid to share his opinion on Twitter, and this was no exception. The former WWE Superstar believes that championships should be earned and not handed to them.

Hated this. Never been a fan of handing over championships. Lazy creative. https://t.co/wboPcIVbhS — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 13, 2020

Some fans may agree with The Hurricane on this issue as The New Day are multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions, and perhaps, a segment more worthy of their status would have made more sense.

As stated earlier, the big news of the Draft was The New Day splitting up. Big E was drafted to SmackDown while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW. According to Wrestling Observer, one of the reasons for this move was to give Big E a big singles push. Dave Meltzer said:

“I think that their mentality is that they want to give Big E a big singles push and in their mind, if he’s part of the New Day then people will want him together as a team. It doesn’t have to be that way, I don’t think breaking up the New Day was the right thing to do, but I’m sure if Big E becomes a big singles star at the end or if they go all the way with him they figure that everyone will be happy with that, and they will be.”

It'll be interesting to see if Big E finds himself in a main-event slot on WWE SmackDown sooner than later.