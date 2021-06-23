Hurricane Helms and Nikki Cross have a heartwarming exchange over her new gimmick

Nikki Cross has donned a cape and cowl as the latest superhero in WWE. Someone who knows a thing or two about that role is current WWE producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms.

The reception from the WWE Universe has been mixed so far, but plenty are willing to see what Nikki Cross can do with her new gimmick. Pro Wrestling Illustrated pointed out on social media that many people weren't behind the Hurricane Helms gimmick either, which prompted Helms to tweet a response of support to WWE's newest superhero.

"Yup. So did a lot of my friends and peers. But I got it over, so over in fact, that THREE other Talents became derivatives of MY character. How often does that happen? And now @NikkiCrossWWE steps up to the plate and I'm gonna support her every step of the way! Fly Nikki Fly," Hurricane Helms tweeted.

Nikki Cross saw the tweet and responded in kind with a heartwarming message of her own:

"Your blessing on this means so much to me. It’s important. Nobody will ever ever replace Hurricane Helms. He’s one in a gazillion. I treasure your support and hope to make you proud as I carve my path. I just gotta track the Hurricane down first! I keep missing him at #WWERaw," Nikki Cross tweeted back.

Helms responded to Nikki Cross with a very cute tongue-in-cheek reply talking about the last time Hurricane was seen on WWE television.

"I'll keep a lookout for him. He was last seen at the Royal Rumble writhing in pain," Helms tweeted in response to Nikki's previous message.

While the WWE Universe is already awaiting a backstage confrontation between Nikki Cross and Hurricane Helms. We'll have to wait and see if that's in the cards later on down the line.

Did you enjoy that exchange between Nikki Cross and Hurricane Helms? Do you think Nikki Cross can reach the heights of popularity Shane Helms did with the Hurricane Helms character? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

