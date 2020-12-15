Hurricane Helms reveals who helped introduce his signature "Stand Back" catchphrase 

Hurricane Helms has had a fabulous career in WWE. After being furloughed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Hurricane is back in WWE, serving as a producer. With that said, Helms is very active on social media and has always offered backstage tidbits.

While he had a storied career in WWE, his Hurricane character has always been a fan favorite. His pairings with Kane and Rosey resulted in two separate WWE World Tag Team Championship reigns. The character recently made a cameo appearance at AEW Full Gear during the cinematic match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara.

Perhaps one of the more enduring qualities of the character was his signature catchphrase, which Vince McMahon helped create.

Hurricane Helms reveals Vince McMahon came up with the "Stand Back" catchphrase

Hurricane Helms reacted to a WWE segment featuring Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy, and Lita, in which he takes issue with Angle burying his character. Angle throws him on the table after Hurricane knocks Angle's milk out of his hand.

Helms revealed that Shane McMahon produced the segment.

This was the first time I ever said “There’s a Hurricane coming through.” Shane O’Mac was helping produce the segment and asked me what I was gonna say, I told him the line and he popped, so I kept it. I think it was Vince who suggested the “Stand Back” part for my intro. https://t.co/BudUvgGzWQ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 15, 2020

The Hurricane actually pitched the "There's a Hurricane Coming Through" to Shane McMahon, who accepted it. To top it off, Vince McMahon provided the "Stand Back" as part of the intro.

It's interesting to see how things that start off simple become so iconic years later.