On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business will face The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships on next week's show.

The Hurt Business earned this opportunity as Alexander and Benjamin defeated the tag team champions on last week's episode in a brilliant non-title match.

The New Day on WWE RAW

As a part of the 2020 WWE Draft, Kingston and Woods were drafted to the red brand from SmackDown while Big E stayed behind thus bringing an end to The New Day as a trio.

At the time, The New Day was the SmackDown Tag Team Champions and after their arrival on RAW, they officially traded their titles with then RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, who were drafted to the blue brand.

Since their arrival on RAW, The New Day has been targetted by teams such as The Miz and John Morrison and The Hurt Business for the tag titles. Now, Alexander and Benjamin will get the chance to dethrone them next week.

Now all that remains to be seen if The New Day can retain the titles next week on RAW or will The Hurt Business become tag team champions for the first time. It should be noted that whoever walks out that match as RAW Tag Team Champions will face The Street Profits at WWE Survivor Series.