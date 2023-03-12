Hurt Business member teases making his return to WWE NXT, puts champion on notice 

Former Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander could be on his way back to WWE NXT in the coming weeks to challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

Cedric Alexander had a challenging year because it looked like The Hurt Business had finally reunited, but then Bobby Lashley went into a feud with Bray Wyatt all by himself.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have been waiting in the shadows for a chance to compete on RAW. But it looks like Queen City's Favorite Son is done waiting.

Alexander recently posted a tweet claiming that he was free on Tuesday nights and would be happy to challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship. The former Hurt Business never competed for the title in his WWE NXT career.

Cedric Alexander has only made a handful of appearances on WWE NXT

Cedric Alexander is one of the few current WWE Superstars who didn't come through the ranks in NXT. Cedric was instead a part of the Cruiserweight Classic and made a name for himself on 205 Live before being drafted over to RAW.

This means that Cedric has only made a few appearances on NXT throughout his career. He once competed on the third brand in 2016 when he took on Andrade, just days after making his debut on the main roster.

Several main roster superstars like Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, and Veer Mahaan have headed back down to NXT in recent months after being unable to find a spot on the RAW card. Mandy Rose was able to revitalize her career in NXT and Alexander could do the same if he challenges Wes Lee for the North American Championship.

Do you think this is the best career move for Cedric Alexander? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

