"Hurt Business vs. The Wyatt Family 2.0" - Twitter erupts after Bray Wyatt calls out both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on SmackDown

The wrestling world on Twitter has erupted in reaction to Bray Wyatt calling out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Addressing the WWE Universe on this week's SmackDown, Wyatt put both the former WWE Champions on notice. He wants a future showdown with the winner of tomorrow night's match between Lesnar and Lashley at Elimination Chamber.

In reaction to this, fans on Twitter completely lost their minds, as they seemed quite pleased with the idea of Wyatt vs. Lesnar or Wyatt 6 vs. Hurt Business at some point down the road.

Since returning to WWE in October 2022 at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has competed in only one televised match, which was against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble 2023. The two men collided in the first-ever Pitch Black Match.

Meanwhile, The Beast and The All Mighty have been feuding for months. They faced one another last year at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, with Brock Lesnar emerging victorious.

Lesnar also cost Lashley a chance at winning the United States Championship once again. The two men even crossed paths during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt face either Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

