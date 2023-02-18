Create

"Hurt Business vs. The Wyatt Family 2.0" - Twitter erupts after Bray Wyatt calls out both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 18, 2023 10:39 IST
Bray Wyatt put both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on notice
Bray Wyatt put both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on notice

The wrestling world on Twitter has erupted in reaction to Bray Wyatt calling out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Addressing the WWE Universe on this week's SmackDown, Wyatt put both the former WWE Champions on notice. He wants a future showdown with the winner of tomorrow night's match between Lesnar and Lashley at Elimination Chamber.

In reaction to this, fans on Twitter completely lost their minds, as they seemed quite pleased with the idea of Wyatt vs. Lesnar or Wyatt 6 vs. Hurt Business at some point down the road.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans below:

@WWE @fightbobby The Hurt Business vs. The Wyatt Family 2.0 https://t.co/0JLQHiaXN6
@WWE @fightbobby Brock and Bray at mania https://t.co/h7fHwO3eDn
@WWE @fightbobby Hurt business vs Wyatt 6 would slap all I’m saying https://t.co/KQrCZgNIZN
@WWE @fightbobby https://t.co/j9n7R4zIeW
@WWE @fightbobby Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt didn't get a proper feud in the past. I'm ready for it in 2023... #WrestleMania #SmackDown #BrockLesnar #BrayWyatt #WWE https://t.co/1uoLrfolU8
@WWE @fightbobby Bray and Uncle Howdy would low key be a fire tag team https://t.co/EqPz4R21OX
@WWE @fightbobby This is mad random but…Wyatt family vs Hurt Business or Cowboy Brock vs Bray sounds kinda fire. https://t.co/3boFFrv10n
@WWE @fightbobby Brock vs Bray at Mania 🔥 https://t.co/JPipzXujsy
@WWE @fightbobby I'm telling you if Bray Wyatt is calling out Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley something big is happening. Whoever he chooses, the rivalry is going to be epic.
@WWE @fightbobby Although a Bray vs Brock matchup would be nice, A Bray vs Bobby would be interesting and not bad either

Since returning to WWE in October 2022 at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has competed in only one televised match, which was against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble 2023. The two men collided in the first-ever Pitch Black Match.

Meanwhile, The Beast and The All Mighty have been feuding for months. They faced one another last year at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, with Brock Lesnar emerging victorious.

Lesnar also cost Lashley a chance at winning the United States Championship once again. The two men even crossed paths during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt face either Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...