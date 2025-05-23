Hurt Syndicate member sends a message to Dominik Mysterio; shows concern for the WWE Intercontinental Champion

Dominik Mysterio was on the receiving end of a message from a member of The Hurt Syndicate. The AEW faction consists of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, MJF, and MVP.
The Hurt Syndicate originally operated in WWE from 2020 to 2022 and was known as The Hurt Business. The faction held multiple championships during their existence, with Lashley even winning the WWE Championship and the United States Championship. Cedric Alexander and Benjamin held the RAW Tag Team Championship.
On Instagram, Benjamin reacted to a clip posted by Mia Yim and showed concern for the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. The 49-year-old claimed that Mysterio could have been seriously injured.
"How did that donkey get out it’s stall, @dominik_35 could have been seriously injured," wrote Benjamin.
Check out a screengrab of Benjamin's Instagram comment:
Dominik Mysterio revealed that WWE Superstars don't practice everything
Dominik Mysterio has revealed that WWE Superstars don't practice everything, but they rehearse the angles for the cameras.
Speaking on the RAW Talk podcast with Bradley Martyn, "Dirty" Dom stated the following:
"We don't really practice. We rehearse the angles of where the cameras are going to be for what we're going to do, if that makes sense. So, like, we don't really practice our moves. We'll like talk about it, but we don't necessarily run the whole thing through. If there's a big moment that we want to capture, we'll tell the cameras, ‘We want this angle,’ or ‘We want that angle!’ But we won't necessarily go through the whole thing. We'll just talk about it, and then we go out there and do it."
Dominik Mysterio is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, and his latest title defense was against Penta at the Backlash Premium Live Event. He defeated the masked luchador with help from El Grande Americano. This was the second time he retained the Intercontinental Championship against Penta after previously defeating him on RAW after WrestleMania 41.