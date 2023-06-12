"I 100% acknowledge Roman Reigns" - WCW legend makes a big confession (Exclusive)

WCW legend Konnan recently confessed that he acknowledges Roman Reigns and showered praise on the entire Bloodline saga in WWE.

It's no secret that The Tribal Chief has been the most dominant champion in all of wrestling over the last three years. He recently surpassed the milestone of having the gold across his waist for a staggering 1,000 days and counting. Even now, Roman Reigns looks to be in no danger of losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, despite The Bloodline slowly crumbling from within.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan was asked if he "acknowledges" The Tribal Chief. The wrestling veteran didn't think twice before accepting that he "100%" acknowledged the SmackDown Superstar.

Konnan also mentioned how he'd been a fan of Bloodline's storyline from the very beginning due to the involvement of a visionary mind like Paul Heyman.

"I 100% acknowledge Roman Reigns. He's awesome. I was loving the Bloodline storyline from the very first month. I was already putting that over because I knew Paulie (Paul Heyman) had something to do with it, and it's been incredible TV," said Konnan. [1:14 - 1:31]

Check out the full video below:

Mark Henry thinks WWE is building to a massive match involving Roman Reigns

The Bloodline is going through testing times as The Usos have grown disillusioned with how Roman Reigns runs the stable. While Jimmy Uso is more or less out of the faction, there's still some uncertainty about Jey Uso's future.

Amid this, Mark Henry predicted what WWE's plan could be on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. The AEW star mentioned that he wants to see a tag team match pitting Reigns and Solo Sikoa against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Henry explained that the bout could feature Sikoa going through varied emotions, with The Tribal Chief trying to convince him to take down his brothers.

"Yeah, I'd rather see the tag. Maybe Solo comes to his senses. Maybe he sees his brother's blood, and Jimmy or Jey is saying, 'Don't do it, man.' You see the Spike about to happen, and he says, 'Don't do it. That's your brother.' And Roman is like, 'I'm your Tribal Chief.' But that's your brother, man. Don't do it. And the struggle between the two."

It remains to be seen what twists and turns lie ahead for fans in the riveting Bloodline saga on SmackDown.

What's your take on the current direction of The Bloodline in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes