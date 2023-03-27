"I was in 7th grade" - Chelsea Green reacts to throwback photo of former WWE star

WWE superstar Chelsea Green recently shared her thoughts on a throwback picture posted by Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Cardona was a popular star during his stint in WWE. He won the US Championship, RAW Tag Team Championships, and the Intercontinental Championship during his run with the company. After his release back in April 2020, Matt made a name for himself in the Independent circuit. He won championship gold in almost every promotion that he wrestled in.

The "Indy God" recently posted a throwback picture of himself from 2004. The snapshot shows a young Cardona from his first-ever promo for an independent wrestling promotion. His wife Chelsea Green responded to the tweet stating that she was only a teenager in seventh grade at the time.

Here's what the tweet said:

"I was in 7th grade…"

You can check out the tweet below:

Chelsea Green is now a prominent member of the WWE Women's division while Cardona is creating ripples in the independents. Matt recently mentioned that he was also open to a WWE return in the future, but it would be as his new persona since he believed that Zack Ryder gimmick was dead.

Chelsea Green is looking to get a place on the WrestleMania card

Ever since her return to WWE, Chelsea Green has been at odds with WWE official Adam Pearce.

The most recent bone of contention between the two is the Women's WrestleMania showcase match. Green believes that she deserves to be in that match and has been trying to get Pearce to add her to the tag team encounter.

Earlier, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Emma and Tegan Nox to be part of the matchup. This past week on SmackDown, two more slots were filled as Natalya and Shotzi took down the team of Lacey Evans and Xia Li.

After the matchup, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned to the blue brand to announce that they would be part of the encounter too.

Would you like to see Green as part of the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

