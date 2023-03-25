It was recently reported that Matt Cardona could very well be on his way back to WWE after re-establishing himself outside of the global wrestling juggernaut.

Amid growing speculation, Cardona commented on the possibility of a return, saying that he might eventually return, but not as Zack Ryder. Following his release in 2020, Cardona went on to find great success on the independent circuit and made a name for himself.

In recent years, Cardona has been at the center of multiple engaging storylines where he has garnered a great deal of attention from the fans. His work as Matt Cardona is largely different from what his character used to be.

Speaking with WrestlingInc, Cardona discussed the possibility of returning to WWE and whether or not he is looking forward to resurrecting Zack Ryder:

"So when I got released from WWE, ever since that day, my goal has not been, oh, what can I do to go back? What do I need to do to impress people to get back there? No, that's not my goal. But I'd be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, or I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again. Of course I do. So will Matt Cardona ever go home? I think eventually, but not as Zack Ryder, because Zack Ryder is dead," said Cardona.

Matt Cardona doubled down on what he said regarding his WWE gimmick

With Matt Cardona and Zack Ryder being two somewhat opposing personas, it looks like fans may not see the latter ever again. Even Cardona is adamant that his former gimmick is dead for sure.

"RIP ZACK," Matt Cardona tweeted.

With WrestleMania just around the corner, there will likely be multiple surprises in store for the fans. Only time will tell when and if Matt Cardona will return.

