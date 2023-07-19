"I accept the challenge" - WWE Superstar tweets a message to Dominik Mysterio after he wins the North American Title

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Mysterio won his first-ever singles championship by capturing the North American Championship.

Mysterio was challenged to a match by NXT sensation Dragon Lee.

Taking to Twitter, Lee wrote that he 'accepts' the new North American Champion's challenge. The 28-year-old is willing to share the ring with the newly crowned champion.

"Hey @DomMysterio35 i accept the challenge," wrote Lee.

Lee signed with WWE in December of 2022 after he and his brother, Dralistico, defeated FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

The Mexican luchador has previously challenged for the North American Championship but was unsuccessful in ending Wes Lee's historic title reign.

Vince Russo spoke about a negative point of Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most hated heels in professional wrestling. In recent months, he has received hostile reactions from the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained his problem with Mysterio's promos.

"I don't know what I hate more. I don't know if I hate Cody's promos more or Dominik with the mic. I know he's young but he is getting a lot of reps. He'll say something and pull the mic down before they can react. I hate this. This to me is so freaking annoying. Why bro? I'll tell you real simply why. He can just talk over them. He's got the microphone, they don't. So he could just talk over them. The microphone gives him the power to talk over them," he said.

Judgment Day has been thriving lately and Mysterio's win on NXT is just another boost for the faction. Finn Balor could potentially be the next member of the group to win gold as he aims to dethrone Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

