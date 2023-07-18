"This to me is so freaking annoying" - WWE veteran shares controversial take on Dominik Mysterio's RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has some problems with the way Dominik Mysterio cuts promos.

The Judgment Day was out on RAW to assert their dominance over the red brand. Rhea Ripley claimed that Dom Dom would reign supreme in his North American title match against Wes Lee on NXT.

Damian Priest then took the mic and stated that he is Mr. Money in the Bank and would be the eventual World Heavyweight Champion. Finally, Finn Balor claimed that he still had a score to settle with current champion Seth Rollins.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that during promos, Dominik would say a few words and then lower the mic even before the audience starts booing him. He felt this habit was annoying and Dom should just speak over the chorus of boos rather than stopping for the audience.

"I don't know what I hate more. I don't know if I hate Cody's promos more or Dominik with the mic. I know he's young but he is getting a lot of reps. He'll say something and pull the mic down before they can react. I hate this. This to me is so freaking annoying. Why bro? I'll tell you real simply why. He can just talk over them. He's got the microphone, they don't. So he could just talk over them. The microphone gives him the power to talk over them." [From 28:05 - 28:51]

Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest battled Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

The Undisputed Tag Team Championships were on the line as The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest took on Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in the main event.

Before the match, Seth Rollins attacked and took out Finn Balor to somewhat even the odds. The two tandems fought tooth and nail, with the fate of the tag titles hanging in the balance.

Liv Morgan came out and attacked Rhea Ripley during the final stages of the match. This allowed KO to plant Priest with a Stunner, and then Sami decked Dom with a Helluva Kick for the win.

