"I actually get really p*ssed" – SmackDown star vents frustrations with his booking and WWE management 

After Triple H re-signed Karrion Kross to WWE last year, many assumed he would be represented in the main event scene on a weekly basis. However, this has not been the case in recent months.

Kross' first run for the company took place between 2020 and 2021. He predominantly performed in World Wrestling Entertainment's third brand, NXT, winning the championship twice.

During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, the 37-year-old stated why he is frustrated with his current position on SmackDown.

"This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn’t say it, but I’m just gonna say it. I actually get really p*ssed, because it’s not enough. It’s not enough. I haven’t reached my full potential yet and people haven’t seen my best work yet. I know what I can do, and at this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program."

Kross added:

"Once I am afforded that particularly shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I’ve done where people on a major scale haven’t seen it? People are gonna be blown away." H/T (TJRWrestling)

Check out the full interview below:

Karrion Kross' biggest win since making his comeback took place at Extreme Rules last October, where he defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a strap match.

Karrion Kross has "everything it takes" to make it in WWE, claims wrestling veteran

Whilst his recent run on SmackDown has fallen relatively flat, many still believe that under Triple H's guidance Karrion Kross can yet make it to the top of the card.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, former WCW and IMPACT Wrestling star Konnan claimed Kross has all the necessary tools to succeed.

"I just think that, you know, he had a match. He's got a great look. He can cut a promo. He's got a great act with Scarlett. I don't know what they're gonna do with him. But he's just one good feud away from exploding. Has everything it takes." H/T (Sportskeeda)

Karrion Kross' WWE frustrations further grew last week after he lost a bid to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Title. He took part in a fatal four-way match on SmackDown against Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar to decide who would go up against Gunther.

