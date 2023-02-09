"He's just one good feud away from exploding" - Wrestling legend on if WWE is burying Drew McIntyre's former rival

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently commented on Karrion Kross' current WWE run, stating that he has all the elements to succeed in the company.

Kross signed with the Stamford-based company in February 2020. He spent less than two years as an active competitor on NXT and Monday Night RAW before WWE released him from his contract in November 2021. However, Kross and his wife, Scarlett, returned to join SmackDown last August. The former NXT Champion has since feuded with Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio. He recently lost to Mysterio on SmackDown. The 37-year-old also got eliminated second from the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan answered a fan's question about Kross being possibly buried by WWE.

"I just think that, you know, he had a match. He's got a great look. He can cut a promo. He's got a great act with Scarlett. I think that him and Drew [McIntyre] didn't click for whatever reason... then they put him with Rey and they're in their what, third match or second match and he got beat already. I don't know if they're ending it there, if they're gonna continue it. And I'm okay with the surprise because I'm tired of every finish having an interference or a distraction. But I don't know what they're gonna do with him. But he's just one good feud away from exploding. Has everything it takes," he said. [2:07 - 2:45]

Check out the entire episode of Keepin' It 100 down below:

The WWE Universe believes Triple H has given up on Karrion Kross. Check out the details here.

Karrion Kross has a good relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

Despite getting released in 2021, Karrion Kross and Scarlett kept in contact with Triple H. Their personal relationship with The Game later led to their return to the Stamford-based company.

In an interview with The Sun, Kross discussed how his relationship with Triple H brought him back to WWE.

"So every once in a while we would check in on Hunter and see how he's doing, just personal stuff. We never talked about work, and he would check in on us. One day, he was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would'. And then you guys saw us two days later. We were on TV," he said.

The thing that attracted Scarlett to Karrion Kross turned out to be false. Check out her comments here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes