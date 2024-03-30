"I actually did your job for you" - CM Punk missed out on a huge opportunity during RAW appearance; feels wrestling legend

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about CM Punk's segment on RAW this week.

The Best in the World was on RAW this past week. He had a verbal showdown with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and number one contender Drew McIntyre. Punk announced that he would be the commentator during their match and make it interesting.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated that when the fans started chanting referee, Punk should have announced that he would officiate the World Heavyweight title match at WrestleMania. The legendary wrestler felt that if WWE management questioned him, the Chicago star should have told them he was making their job easier.

"I don't know if you noticed this but when he came out obviously, he was coming out to announce he was a commentator. But he kinda went into business for himself when he said, 'I don't know maybe if you're looking for somebody impartial, you might want a referee.' And the people were like yeah fu*k commentator, referee. And I was thinking, 'Punk, it got over. Why don't you just ad-lib and say I'm gonna be the referee? When you go backstage and they say why did you say that? Bro, 'that's what they want me to be. I actually did your job for you.' You know what I'm saying?" [10:44 - 11:20]

CM Punk referenced The Rock during his promo

This week on RAW, CM Punk cut an entertaining promo for the fans. He called out Roman Reigns for name-dropping him on Pat McAfee's podcast.

Punk also took shots at his former rival The Rock who has been silent on the star's return all this while. Punk reasoned that The Final Boss probably knew that "his arms were just too short to box with God."

The Straightedge Superstar will surely add an interesting dimension while on commentary during the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk's involvement will be a deciding factor in the match between Rollins and McIntyre.

