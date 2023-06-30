Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds in wrestling history, and WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently spoke to him about his current character.

The Archer of Infamy is a member of The Judgment Day, one of the most dominant factions in the entire industry right now. He's been doing amazing character work lately, and has competed in some big matches. Priest collided with popular musician Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash, challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. He is set to compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1 in London.

Speaking to Vibe, Damian Priest commented on what's changed for him this year. Priest stated that he no longer needs to act in a certain way, and he feels more comfortable in his role. The former US Champion mentioned that he even spoke to Paul Heyman about it.

“I was actually talking to Paul Heyman about this. I’m no longer acting like I’m a certain way; I’m just being a certain way. It’s almost like I found myself or my voice. I just feel a different level of comfort now. And I’m not even saying that I wasn’t comfortable before, but right now I feel at ease with everything. I can just be Damian Priest," he said.

Damian Priest wants to win a ladder match for the second time at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank won't be the first time that The Punishment of The Judgment Day will compete in a ladder match. At NXT TakeOver XXX in 2020, he defeated several other stars to capture the North American Championship.

Damian Priest stated that he wants to win his second ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank and walk out of London with the briefcase.

“I went into that first ladder match [focused on being] extra in tune with my surroundings. Be ready for anything to come flying my way and ready to protect myself. I mean there’s six other people in the match, seven total, so it’s going to be unpredictable regardless. There’s really no rhyme or reason of how to prepare. There’s no such thing as training for a ladder match. I’m one-for-one in ladder matches here, so I’d like to make it two-for-two," he said.

LA Knight is currently many people's favorite to win the contract. However, Damian Priest can shock the world by climbing the ladder and retrieving the briefcase. If he successfully cashes it in, we could see a new champion in WWE.

