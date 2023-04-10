"I couldn't afford that" - WWE legend says he could not turn down the opportunity to "smoke" with Snoop Dogg despite $1000 fine

Former WWE employee and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about Snoop Dogg's association with WWE.

The 17-time Grammy-nominated rapper played a major role in this year's WrestleMania. Apart from co-hosting the show with The Miz, Snoop also accompanied Rey Mysterio to the ring in a lowrider for his match against his son Dominik. The rapper also had an impromptu match with the A-Lister after Shane McMahon was injured.

On the Road Trip "AFTER HOURS" podcast this week, Teddy spoke about his personal experience with the superstar. He mentioned that the two men met during a pay-per-view in Orlando and sat down to smoke w**d. Long mentioned that he even risked a thousand-dollar fine just to have that moment with Snoop.

"We did a pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida and Snoop was there. That was the time that if you smoke w**d in WWE, you have to pay a fine if they caught you. At the time, the fine was like a thousand dollars. But I had a chance to go and smoke with Snoop. How many guys gonna say they had a chance to sit down and smoke with Snoop? I couldn't afford that but I just said to myself, 'They caught me, they get me, I'll just go and pay the thousand or whatever.' But you can't turn the opportunity down not to smoke with Snoop Dogg and I got a picture of that right now." [From 23:58 - 24:31]

Teddy Long commended Snoop Dogg for his WWE WrestleMania performance

During the same conversation, the former SmackDown General Manager spoke about Snoop Dogg's WrestleMania appearance. Teddy mentioned that Snoop did the best he could to save the segment when Shane got injured.

"Well, I think Snoop did a great job. Just to be Snoop, you know, he's not a professional wrestler, so you don't expect to see this guy moving around like you're looking at a professional wrestler, but Snoop has been around the business for a long time." [From 23:43 - 23:56]

He acknowledged that the rapper wasn't the best in-ring technician and attributed it to the fact that he was not a wrestler.

