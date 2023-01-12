"I don't agree with some of it" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls his reaction to CM Punk's infamous pipebomb (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently looked back at CM Punk's pipebomb from WWE RAW, saying he agreed with some while disagreeing with other bits from the promo.

One of the most shocking things to have gone down on WWE's programming was Punk's fourth-wall-breaking promo from the June 27th, 2011, edition of RAW. From John Cena, who was present inside the ring, to Vince McMahon, The Rock, and Triple H, CM Punk didn't hold back before blasting everyone on the mic.

It's worth noting that many of the grievances shared by The Second City Saint during the pipebomb played a role in his departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2014.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest show, The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his initial thoughts about CM Punk's infamous pipebomb. The former WWE SmackDown General Manager said there were certain things that Punk said he agreed with, while a few things he disagreed with, too.

"Well, I thought it was (shoot). I was right there in Chicago. Like I said, some of that I don't agree with. Some of it, there's a lot of truth to it. And there's non-truth to it. So I don't agree with some of it. But you have to take a guy like John Cena. He was kind of upping it, he's one of the guys. I think the true part about it was when CM Punk said he wasn't just one of the guys, there were a lot of guys that didn't like him in the back. And I know that for a fact," said Teddy Long. (10:07 - 10:40)

WWE legend Eric Bischoff is not a fan of CM Punk

Due to his outspoken and no-nonsense nature, CM Punk has been a divisive figure in wrestling for many years now. One among those who dislike the former AEW Champion is Eric Bischoff.

On his podcast, Strictly Speaking with Eric Bischoff, the WWE Hall of Famer termed Punk "overhyped." Bischoff mentioned that The Second City Saint lost him during his AEW debut itself, where he took shots at veterans like Hulk Hogan.

"Part of me jokes around about busting Philip’s (CM Punk) ba**s because I just I’m not impressed with him. I think he was overhyped and when I say that, look, I understand he came to AEW with a massive amount of mystique and there was a buildup and he did a good job of maintaining that mystique. But he lost me in his first promo. I mean he showed his a** in such an obvious way to me in his very first promo when he went out there and buried Hulk Hogan," said Bischoff.

The former RAW GM also accused CM Punk of burying the locker room during his meltdown at AEW All Out 2022's media scrum.

What do you make of Teddy Long's thoughts on CM Punk's pipebomb from WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

