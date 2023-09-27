"I ain’t done with you" - Rhea Ripley warns a male WWE Superstar for hurting Judgment Day member

Rhea Ripley is currently absent from WWE programming, however, that didn't stop her from warning NXT star and Dominik Mysterio's rival, Dragon Lee.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Mysterio successfully defended his North American Championship against Lee. However, his issues with the 28-year-old are far from over, as Lee is set to officiate the upcoming North American Championship match between Mysterio and Trick Williams at No Mercy.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley put Lee on notice for hurting Mysterio. She claimed that she wasn't done with him either.

"You hurt my Latino Heat, my Dirty @DomMysterio35… I ain’t done with you either @dragonlee95…"

Rhea Ripley claimed that Dominik Mysterio is the best at three things

Rhea Ripley has never held herself back from praising Dominik Mysterio. The reigning Women's World Champion recently mentioned the three things Mysterio is good at.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley had three interesting responses during a quick-fire Q&A session. She mentioned that Mysterio is the greatest male superstar of all time, the funniest wrestler backstage, and the greatest high-flyer of all time. She said:

"Greatest male superstar of all time? Dominik Mysterio. Funniest wrestler backstage? Dominik Mysterio. He cracks me up! Greatest high-flyer of all time? Dominik Mysterio!"

Ripley has lately been absent from WWE television. However, that hasn't stopped The Judgment Day's momentum. Faction members Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on RAW against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh could potentially face the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Owens, and Zayn in a huge multi-man match. Members of the WWE Universe have suggested the idea of a WarGames Match between both groups.

