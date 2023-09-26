Rhea Ripley claims Dominik Mysterio is the best at three things (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley never shies away from praising her on-screen partner and fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. In an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old had nothing but positive things to say about Mysterio in a quick-fire question-and-answer session.

Ripley's association with the NXT North American Champion began in the summer of 2022 when she repeatedly attacked him on RAW. The segments led to Mysterio betraying Edge and his father Rey to join Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor in The Judgment Day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley said Mysterio is underrated by WWE fans. She also claimed he is the greatest superstar and high-flyer in WWE history, as well as the funniest person backstage:

Greatest male superstar of all time? "Dominik Mysterio."

Funniest wrestler backstage? "Dominik Mysterio. He cracks me up!"

Greatest high-flyer of all time? "Dominik Mysterio!" [0:31 – 1:37]

Watch the video above to hear Ripley reveal which current WWE star she had a crush on during her childhood.

How Rhea Ripley balances her relationships

In real life, Rhea Ripley is engaged to AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews (fka WWE's Buddy Murphy).

In another Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, the Aussie explained how she separates her relationships with Matthews and Dominik Mysterio:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy," Ripley said. "Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against."

Ripley also gave her thoughts on the greatest women's wrestler in WWE history.

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's on-screen partnership? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.