"I ain't going to work with that guy" - Talent might not want to face The Judgment Day member due to WWE booking, says veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar can't always be on the winning side, but a string of losses certainly hurts a talent's momentum. During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo warned WWE about Damian Priest's booking and how it could backfire on the company.

After a star-making performance against Bad Bunny at Backlash (where he also lost), Damian Priest has not been given an all-out singles push like most imagined.

On the contrary, The Archer of Infamy has lost several matches on TV, with his most recent defeat coming against Cody Rhodes in Monday Night RAW's main event. Vince Russo was not a fan of "50-50 booking" and explained that back in the day, many top stars would have refused to even work with Damian Preist due to how he's been presented.

Russo made a similar comment about another star, who he felt won't be able to convince the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, and Kevin Nash to work with him. The former WWE writer had the following to say about The Judgment Day member:

"I'll tell you what does matter because, bro, back in the day if you would have booked this guy this way, potential opponents, top-name opponents, bro, they would have said, 'I ain't going to work with that guy.' If he is going 50-50 with a mid-carder, I ain't going to work with him." [From 07:14 to 07:37]

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo reveals the possible reason why WWE is booking Damian Priest to lose

The 62-year-old wrestling veteran had only one plausible explanation for Priest's losses. As per Russo, WWE could be setting the stage for a babyface turn for Damian, as his current creative won't even matter after he undergoes a character change.

Russo stated that WWE doesn't mind top names beating Damian Priest as they believe viewers won't remember the outcomes after he possibly turns on his Judgement Day teammates.

"First of all, bro, I figured this out, okay? They are beating Damian Priest to death, because they are turning him babyface. So, that's why they are going to keep beating him as a heel, beating him as a heel, because their thinking is, once he turns babyface, people are going to be with him, and none of this is going to matter." [from 06:52 to 07:13]

Do you also foresee a face turn for Damian Priest? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes