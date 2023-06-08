"I ain't ready for this man," "I'm gonna miss him" - Wrestling World believes WWE could have announced location for Edge’s retirement match

Edge is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time who went against the odds and made a miraculous return for a second run with the company. Unfortunately, the clock is ticking on his current run, and fans fear that the company has announced the location for possibly his final match inside the squared circle.

Earlier this year, Edge returned to the company alongside his wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to take on The Judgment Day. He finally ended his rivalry with the stable when he defeated 'The Demon' Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 inside Hell in a Cell.

Previously, Edge mentioned that he would like to retire from in-ring competition by having his final match in Toronto. Today, Scotia Bank Arena revealed that WWE would return to Toronto, and it will feature the Rated-R Superstar. Fans immediately took notice of this news as it matched how the Ultimate Opportunist wanted to retire from the company.

Currently, there are no plans on who he will wrestle on SmackDown in Toronto or if it will be his final wrestling match before he retires on his own terms. Last year, the Rated-R Superstar defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest on RAW in Toronto.

Edge competed for a major championship in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Edge returned to the company and continued to feud with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. After Royal Rumble 2023, the Rated-R Superstar and Beth Phoenix were set to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

The Grit Couple beat The Judgment Day in Quebec, but the stable was not done with the former world champion. During the press conference after the event, Edge accepted Austin Theory's open challenge for the United States Championship.

On the RAW after the event, The Ultimate Opportunist faced A-Town for the United States Championship. Unfortunately, he was unable to beat Austin Theory after Finn Balor interfered and cost him the match. The two finally settled their differences at WrestleMania 39 inside Hell in a Cell.

A few weeks ago, he returned to WWE and entered the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Sadly, He was eliminated in the first round when he lost to AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match also involving Rey Mysterio.

What are your thoughts on The Ultimate Opportunist's final run? Sound off in the comments section below.

