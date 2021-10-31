"I ain’t trying to do all that" - Details revealed of an interesting WWE idea that Big E rejected 

Big E was a guest on the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM show, where the reigning WWE champion shared details of the only WWE pitch he has rejected in his career.

Big E recalled turning down WWE's idea for him to do a 'pec dance' a few years ago.

The RAW superstar said WWE officials wanted him to pop his pectoral muscles in a rhythmic fashion similar to how Chris Masters famously did it back in the day.

As you may have imagined, Big E had no intention of going ahead with the plan, and he politely turned down the proposal.

"Nothing too crazy. Years ago, they asked me if I could do a pec dance. A dude called Chris Masters used to pop his pecs rhythmically, and I do a lot of silly nonsense, but I was like, 'I ain't trying to do all that," stated Big E.

We have the freedom to play around: Big E on the creative process in WWE

During the same interview, Big E spoke at length about the creative setup within WWE, and he admitted that Vince McMahon is still "heavily involved" with the product and its direction.

While Vince McMahon is still the most powerful man in the company, Big E revealed that talents had been afforded the freedom to add to the script and make their promos more appealing.

WWE might still follow a highly scripted routine, but the backstage process isn't as rigid as it was several years back. They have let several of their performers have more freedom than the ever had in the past. And many - like Big E - have thrived in this new environment.

"It's a give and take," Big E revealed. "Vince is still very heavily involved and the one that pulls all the strings. But the reason we were able to take off is because we got some more freedom with our promos. A lot of people are handed their script, and you have to say it, but thankfully we have the freedom to play around with what we say." H/t WrestlingInc

Big E has enjoyed a steady start to his WWE Championship reign, and fans hope that he receives the ideal booking treatment from the company's creative forces.

What do you think of Big E's current reign as WWE Champion so far?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't you dare be sour... share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman