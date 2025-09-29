"I always end up on top" - Tiffany Stratton makes an interesting request with her latest message

Tiffany Stratton made an interesting request with her latest message on social media. She successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship on last week's SmackDown.Stratton defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match. With the victory, she set up a clash with the newly crowned Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer. The two will cross paths at Crown Jewel 2025.On Instagram, Stratton sent a bold statement after her latest win and asked everyone to address her as &quot;cherry&quot;.&quot;Call me a cherry bc I always end up on top,&quot; wrote Stratton. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo spoke about Tiffany Stratton's current reign as the WWE Women's ChampionVince Russo spoke about Tiffany Stratton's current reign as the WWE Women's Champion. He praised the 26-year-old superstar's muscular frame, but had an issue with WWE repeatedly booking her against Nia Jax.Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's BroDown, Russo said:&quot;You've got a woman whose legs are like freaking tree trunks. Her freaking thighs, bro, like are so freaking thick like that. You know, that's why, you know, when I look at that, I'm like, 'Okay, she's a wrestler. She can hurt people. She can beat people up.' Like, I buy that. I don't have a problem with it. My only problem with this, to be honest with you, Mac, is Bro, how many times are we going to go to that Nia Jax well? It's been years,&quot;Stratton's reign as the WWE Women's Champion began in early 2025 when she dethroned Nia Jax to win the title by successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.Throughout her reign, Stratton has successfully defended her title against Jax, Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill. The 26-year-old will look forward to beating Stephanie Vaquer at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.